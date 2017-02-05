Say hello to Miss Clarendon Teen 2017 Julia Herrin
by Leigh Ann Maynard | February 5, 2017 6:04 am
Last Updated: February 5, 2017 at 11:07 am
Julia Herrin was named Miss Clarendon Teen 2017 on Saturday evening at Manning United Methodist Church. She will represent Clarendon in June at the Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant.
