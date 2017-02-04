USC Sumter names Fall Dean’s List

Last Updated: February 4, 2017 at 1:26 pm

The University of South Carolina Sumter named several Clarendon County residents to its Fall 2016 Dean’s List, including Alcolu resident Julia Morris; Manning residents Jazmine Cotton, Garrett Fuller, Synobia Miller, Harrison Boykin, Jalaina Brown and Francine Washington; New Zion resident Hannah Yarborough; Pinewood resident Clayton Williams; Summerton residents Maria De Leon and Travonte Cummings; and Turbeville resident Malorie Berry.

To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher (3.25 or higher for freshmen) earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.