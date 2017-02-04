Say hello to Miss Clarendon 2017 Cortnie Stuppard
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 4, 2017 8:10 pm
Cortnie Stuppard was crowned Miss Clarendon 2017 on Saturday evening at Manning United Methodist Church. She will represent Clarendon County this summer in the Miss South Carolina Pageant.
