Lady Saints fall to Jefferson Davis
by Submitted via Email | February 4, 2017 9:23 am
Last Updated: February 4, 2017 at 1:34 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints fell 43-39 on Tuesday to Jefferson Davis Academy. Keri Shaffer led the Lady Saints with 14 points. McKenzie Bagnal added 11 points, with Sydney Wells adding six points.
