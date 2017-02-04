JV Saints defeat Jefferson Davis
by Staff Reports | February 4, 2017 1:46 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Saints defeated Jefferson Davis 43-37 on Tuesday night. Kade Elliott led the team with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Josh Black added 12 points. Jonathan McIntosh ended the night with six points.
