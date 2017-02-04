JV Lady Swampcats defeat Cardinal Newman

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Cardinal Newman in a non-conference game by a score of 30-27 on Friday night. Audrey Bennett led the team with nine points, the most of the entire game. Katherine Burns had eight points. Breanna Boykin had seven points and Elizabeth Hicks, Trinity Harrington and Laura Johnson all added two points. The team plays Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep. Their record is now 13-3.