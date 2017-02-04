JV Lady Saints fall to Jefferson Davis
by Submitted via Email | February 4, 2017 3:23 am
Last Updated: February 4, 2017 at 1:27 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints fell 27-21 on Tuesday night to Jefferson Davis. Sarah Henning led the team with 10 points.
