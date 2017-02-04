Johnson taking on more responsibility in the Senate

Last Updated: February 4, 2017 at 4:28 pm

Clarendon County’s hometown state senator has been appointed to two oversight committees in the General Assembly, bringing his total in the state Senate to eight.

Johnson was recently appointed to the Department of Social Services Oversight Committee, and was appointed this past week to the Education Oversight Committee by Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the president pro tempore of the Senate.

“My legislative plate is certainly full, but being appointed to these two oversight committees gives me a unique opportunity to be more involved with two things that I am passionate about, public education and the plight of our young people,” Johnson said. “I am thankful to the senate leadership for having a high level of confidence in me, my dedication and my abilities.”

Johnson was already serving on six committees, including the Judiciary; Invitations; General; Labor, Commerce and Industry; Medical Affair; and Transportation committees.

Johnson won his second term in the state Senate in November with 62.84 percent of the overall vote over his challenger, Republican Leon Winn.

Johnson won his first term in 2012 after serving as a representative for House District 64 for a little more than a year. He previously served as both Manning mayor and as a Clarendon School District 2 board member. He also served on Manning City Council before his tenure as mayor.