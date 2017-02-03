Saints fall to Jefferson Davis
by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2017 11:10 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints fell Tuesday night 61-60 to Jefferson Davis in a close game. Jordan Self led the Saints with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Way and Thomas Stukes had 11 points each. The Saints will travel Friday to Patrick Henry.
