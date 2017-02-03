Rescuers search for missing Santee Cooper security guard

Searchers in Berkeley County are continuing to look for a security guard who disappeared while on his rounds at Santee Cooper’s Jefferies power plant on the shores of Lake Moultrie.

Authorities told media outlets that 55-year-old Michael Curry failed to make his scheduled 6:45 p.m. radio call Wednesday night.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says it seems most likely Curry fell into the lake. Boats and divers spent daylight Thursday looking for him. Rescuers also used airplanes, helicopters, drones and people walking in the woods.

Sheriff Duane Lewis says signals from Curry’s cellphone indicate it is still in the area around the power plant.

Curry has worked for security at Santee Cooper for more than 15 years.