MFD responding to vehicle wreck on East South Street
by Staff Reports | February 3, 2017 3:45 pm
The Manning Fire Department is currently responding to a vehicle wreck in the area of 300 East South Street in Manning near Manning Lane Apartments. The street is reportedly blocked. No other information is available at this time.
