Former Clarendon sheriff’s deputy charged with misconduct in office

Last Updated: February 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm

A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with misconduct in office, according to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Lee G. Green, 38, is charged in connection with an Oct. 8, 2015, incident, in which he is accused of sexual conduct while on the job.

“(Green) breached a duty to act professionally and within department regulations,” reads a warrant from SLED. Other details were not forthcoming in the release.

SLED got involved in the case following a request from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, said spokesman Thom Berry. Sheriff Tim Baxley said Green left the Sheriff’s Office in mid-November before he was sworn-in as sheriff.

Green was released Thursday from the Clarendon County Detention Center on a $2,500 surety bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.