Former Clarendon sheriff’s deputy charged with misconduct in office
by Staff Reports | February 3, 2017 11:35 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm
A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with misconduct in office, according to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division.
Lee G. Green, 38, is charged in connection with an Oct. 8, 2015, incident, in which he is accused of sexual conduct while on the job.
“(Green) breached a duty to act professionally and within department regulations,” reads a warrant from SLED. Other details were not forthcoming in the release.
SLED got involved in the case following a request from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, said spokesman Thom Berry. Sheriff Tim Baxley said Green left the Sheriff’s Office in mid-November before he was sworn-in as sheriff.
Green was released Thursday from the Clarendon County Detention Center on a $2,500 surety bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
Comment by Witch hunt
February 3, 2017 at 12:46
The New Sheriff has nothing to do with this,, and sled will not release to anyone when investigation is going on,, this would not be this fist time he has done this kind of an act, and they will not lock someone up unless they have evidence to PROVR Guilt!!! Get your facts straight
Comment by manning resident
February 3, 2017 at 12:54
If he was cleared over a yr ago by what was said from above apparently SLED has more on him than we the ppl know bc he is BEING charged currently and was investigated before the new sheriff took over. Tim is the new sheriff ppl have to accept it and move on. If ppl feel threatened by him being sheriff then all i can say is obey the law and you will be ok.
Comment by Believe Anything
February 3, 2017 at 12:55
You’re wrong. The investigation was done for over a year before the new sheriff took over. They charged him with this catch all because they didn’t have the evidence to charge what the girl claimed. If they charged every officer for having sex on duty we wouldn’t have any left to work. Just hold on facts will eventually come out.
Comment by Haha
February 3, 2017 at 13:06
I think it’s great! I just love Karma. And “believe anything”, Karma is coming for you too. Stand by.
Comment by Fed Up
February 3, 2017 at 13:07
Why is the Sheriff’s personal life even being brought up?!?! We all have personal lives….former sheriff, you , me….everyone….I also find it offensive to bring up a dear, sweet deceased man….obviously there was enough evidence to charge this man…weather it sticks will be up to a jury of his peers….people always take things a step to far!!!
Comment by Believe Anything
February 3, 2017 at 13:13
Yeah we all have personal lives. Just like this deputy. And you’re right, he was a very sweet man. He deserved far better than the wife he had.
Comment by Justin Gray
February 3, 2017 at 13:16
You sure know a lot about this investigation………
Very disrespectful person and clearly you know nothing about Mr.Tim!! Grow up and don’t hide behind a keyboard.
If you don’t like our “SHERIFF”move!!!
