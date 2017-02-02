Miss Clarendon, Miss Clarendon Teen crowns up for grabs Saturday

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 8:42 pm

Miss Clarendon Teen 2016 Sara Lovett and Miss Clarendon 2016 Drue Floyd are the most recently young women to hold those titles and represent Clarendon in the Miss South Carolina state scholarship pageants. Two other lucky young women will be crowned Saturday night.

Elizabeth Black. Hannah Henshaw. Ariana Ruiz. Drue Floyd.

Four women have represented Clarendon County in the Miss South Carolina Pageant while holding the title Miss Clarendon.

On Saturday, the Junior Ambassadors of Clarendon County are looking for their fifth queen, who must be between the ages of 18 and 24 and show the poise, grace and sophistication that it takes to hold up the heavy crown. The pageant will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at Manning United Methodist Church.

But it’s not just important for Miss Clarendon to be attractive and talented, said co-local executive director Carrie Trebil.

“This is a scholarship pageant, and it’s extremely focused on having a well-rounded individual in both the Miss and Teen categories,” said Trebil. Young, aspiring queens between the ages of 13-17 may compete in the latter division, which also goes on to compete at the state level.

“There is an emphasis on current events,” said Trebil of the pageant, which features categories like evening gown, swimsuit, talent and on-stage question. The question can be about anything, but most lean toward current events.

“Typically, whatever is in the news right then, that’s what the question could be,” Trebil said. “At the state level, the ladies are encouraged to constantly keep up with current events through watching the news and reading local and state newspapers.”

There are five categories on which participants are scored in the pageant including a private interview with five judges; an on-stage question; lifestyle and fitness; talent; and evening wear. Young ladies competing for Miss Clarendon will have a swimsuit competition for lifestyle and fitness, and participants for Miss Clarendon Teen will have a shorts and T-shirt competition for the same category.

The registration for the pageant is $110 and includes a CD of photos from the pageant. The $100 from Miss Clarendon’s registration fee will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Both categories will also compete for a People’s Choice Winner, decided by the number of popular votes on the night of the competition.

The young woman named Miss Clarendon will win a $500 scholarship and the chance to compete in the Miss South Carolina Pageant in June. The winner of the Miss Clarendon Teen title will also receive $500 and the chance to compete in the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant in June.

For applications or for more information, visit www.missclarendon.com or email missclarendonpageant@yahoo.com. You may also search Miss Clarendon on Facebook.