Manning students named to Citadel Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2017 6:34 pm
Two Citadel cadets from Clarendon County were named to the college’s Dean’s List, recognition for which is given to cadets registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose GPA is 3.2 or higher with no grade below a C for the previous semester’s work.
Students recognized included Manning residents Douglas McFaddin and Charles Walker.
