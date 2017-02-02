Man being treated after falling off roof
by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2017 10:48 am
The Clarendon County Fire Department and County EMS have responded to a home in the Tanglewood Drive area of Clarendon County after reports of a resident falling off a roof there. Reports indicate the victim is being flown out from McLeod Health Clarendon. No further information is available at this time.
