City seeking input on Comprehensive Plan update

It’s been more than 20 years since the city of Manning first set up a Comprehensive Plan, and nearly a decade since it was last updated.

The plan, which guides the city’s decision-making process as it complies with the state’s Enabling Comprehensive Planning Act, is finally getting spruced up in the new year.

City Administrator Scott Tanner oversees the daily operations of all departments and administers the policy and budget set by City Council.

“Every ten years it is required that municipalities and counties update the comprehensive plan,” said Tanner.

“It is a comprehensive planning requirement and there are several elements of this plan that basically identifies areas within the city,” he said

Main Street Manning belongs to a program that promotes downtown and commercial district revitalization. The Main Street program is a part of the city government and focuses on the whole city, not just downtown. It supports local businesses, builds community and promotes city-wide revitalization.

“The comprehensive plan update identifies the positives and identifies areas which improvements may be made,” Tanner said. “After identifying those areas, there is a process that looks at the town as a whole and decides where improvements need to be made. Consideration is given on how the town needs to grow and what may work in certain areas. We hope to wrap this process up middle to late spring.”

According to the Planning Manning current conditions book, the city’s Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2008. The plan addresses land use, housing, residential, industrial and commercial development as well as natural resources that would help guide land development. The plan addresses also, sewer and water infrastructures, transportation infrastructure, neighborhood beautification and economic development.

The goal of the plan is to encourage economic development, job creation, agricultural land preservation, compact development and natural resource protection through proactive planning.

The planning process includes:

* The Foundation phase, which involves interviews with city officials and community stakeholders.

* Visioning Goals and Objectives, which use the Current Conditions book to advised and update residents about the visions and goal-creating process.

* The Synthesis phase brings together information gathered from the public and collaborated with local officials.

* The Draft Plan phase includes reparation of the complete plan gleaned from the first three phases and includes the development of an implementation strategy for the determined goals and objectives. There will be a public review of the Draft Plan, a review by the City’s Planning Commission and Zoning Board members.

* The Final Plan includes any changes recommended during the feedback session on the Draft Plan and will be adopted by City Council.

Those wishing to inquire about the plan, or make suggestions, may pick up surveys at City Hall or businesses throughout the downtown area, including the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.