Voltage meter stolen from grocery store

A voltage amperage meter valued at $200 was reported stolen from a store in the first block of Sunset Drive in Manning about 10:20 a.m. Jan. 18. According to reports from the Manning Police Department, a service technician at the store was checking a freezer with the meter, and had set it up against the freezer and walked away. When he came back, the meter was gone. Surveillance video showed two black males shopping in the store allegedly coming around the corner, and one walks over tho the meter and gives it to the second man, who puts it in his coat pocket.