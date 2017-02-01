Sumter woman charged with DUS, possession of controlled substance

A 24-year-old Sumter woman was charged about 1:03 a.m. Jan. 19 with driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the area of East Winfield Street in Manning. According to reports, an officer with the Manning Police Department noticed a vehicle driven by Jessica Yarbrough of 2350 Stanford Drive in Sumter which had a cracked windshield. Asked for a driver’s license, Yarbrough allegedly told police that she had a license, but that it was not on her at the time. Police reported knowing the suspect from a previous incident, and that the license was suspended.

“While the driver was looking for her license, she gave (police) a name he knew not to be true,” reports read. Asked to step to the front of the officer’s patrol car, Yarbrough was told by police they knew she was lying, and she allegedly admitted her real name.

During a search of the vehicle, police found pieces of “marijuana blunts” in the ash tray and told her the car would be searched further. The suspect allegedly told police that there was no further contraband in the vehicle. However, police reported finding a plastic baggie containing alleged marijuana and a marijuana grinder in a factory compartment in the vehicle. Also, police reported finding two pill bottles with the suspect’s name on them, but with one containing pink pills “believed to be Oxycodone, which she is not (prescribed),” according to reports. Police also found a plastic baggie containing two orange pills believed to be Adderall and a marijuana pipe.

Yarbrough allegedly told police she forgot all those items were in the car and the purse. A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old Manning man, was issued a uniform traffic ticket for simple possession of marijuana after telling police he had a “marijuana blunt” in his sock and providing it to police.

Yarbrough was transported to the Clarendon County Detention Center.