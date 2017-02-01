MHS Beta Club to host Spirit Night at Mariachi’s
by Submitted via Email | February 1, 2017 1:22 pm
The Manning High School Beta Club will hold Spirit Night at Mariachi’s, 2167 A.M. Nash Road in Manning, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The club will receive 10 percent of all sales during the period, which will go to student activities at Manning High.
