Lady Swampcats fall to Florence Christian
by Submitted via Email | February 1, 2017 12:41 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell Tuesday night to Florence Christian by a score of 51-28. Olivia Coker had 12 points, while Brooke Bennett and Lexi Bennett both had six points each. Sara Knight Nalley contributed three points, while Cora Lee Downer contributed one point.
