JV Lady Swampcats defeat Florence Christian

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 12:20 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Florence Christian on Tuesday night by a score of 28-17. The team is now 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Audrey Bennett led the team with 12 points. Katherine Burns added seven points, Breanna Boykin had six points and Trinity Harrington had three points. The team plays Friday against Cardinal Newman.