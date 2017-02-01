Hundreds protest Trump’s immigration order at Statehouse
by The Associated Press | February 1, 2017 4:52 am
Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 10:57 am
Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in Columbia to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans immigration from seven countries.
The protesters stretched out in a line along the street in front of the building Tuesday evening, chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, ‘Refugees are welcome here.'”
Some carried signs that read “Refugees welcome,” and “Let them in.”
David Matos with the Carolina Peace Resource Center said the policies have nothing to do with national security.
Not everyone agreed with the protesters. Seventy-three-year-old Mike Pazery of Cayce said he favors Trump’s ordering, saying it’s time someone put the American people first.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.