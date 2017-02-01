Howard Carroll Coffey

Howard Carroll Coffey, 86, husband of Patricia Anne Fockler Coffey, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born Oct. 6, 1930, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was a son of the late William and Gladys Dameron Coffey. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and he raised poultry for Campbell Soup Co. for many years. He was a member of Manning First Assembly of God.

Survivors besides his wife of 64 years include three daughters, Carol Mims (Floyd) of Manning, Susan Coffey Campbell (George) of Sumter and Deborah Faye McDaniels (Archie) of Cleveland, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Larry Ambrose and the Rev. Brian Magaw officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Adrian Campbell, Jason Campbell, Del Magaw, Boyd Mims, Archie McDaniels, Matthew Ellis, LeRoy Dennis, Gary Berry Jr. and Doug Berry.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 1827 Home Branch Road in Manning.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

