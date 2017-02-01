Davis signs with Newberry College

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 8:36 pm

Laurence Manning Academy senior Maleke Davis has spent three years as a starting linebacker on the varsity Swampcats football team.

He hopes to continue his success both on the field and in the classroom this fall as he moves to Newberry College. Davis signed to play football for the school Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family.

“He’s one of the top ‘big hitters’ I’ve been fortunate to coach in the last 22 years,” said LMA Athletic Director Robbie Briggs. “He will be able to contribute there in his first season, in my opinion. I can’t wait to see him play at the next level.”

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Davis was the 2016 South Carolina Independent School Association State Defensive Player of the Year, and was a member of the SCISA All-State Defensive Team for 2015 and 2016 in the position of linebacker. He was a 2016 AAA State Strength Champion in the 205-plus Class.

He was also a member of the 2016 SCISA North-South All-Star Team.

“He had a three-year total of 159 solo tackles, 86 assisted tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries,” Briggs said.

Davis will be joining fellow LMA senior Josh Edwards at Newberry. Edwards also signed Wednesday.

“We really didn’t talk about it before,” Davis said. “We kind of made the decision to go there, and after we’d decided, we both realized we had both chosen Newberry.”

For Davis, the school’s “hometown feel” appealed to him.

“I’m from Sumter, so it was a small-town atmosphere, and I liked that,” he said. “The coaches and other students I met were really great to be around. I like that it’s a family atmosphere. The coaches really get to know you.”

Davis said he plans to study accounting at the school.

“I just want to continue doing what I do on the field and in the classroom,” he said.