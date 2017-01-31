Morning Weather: Tuesday, Jan. 31
by Staff Reports | January 31, 2017 5:41 am
Last Updated: January 31, 2017 at 8:42 am
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
