Dr. Carl Bentley Ramsey

Dr. Carl Bentley Ramsey, 87, husband of Virginia Cothran Ramsey, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home.

Born June 5, 1929, in Bauxite, Arkansas, he was a son of the late George Houston Ramsey and Minnie Haley Ramsey. After graduating from Bauxite High School, he entered Ouachita Baptist University on an athletic scholarship. While at Ouachita, he was selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities and he was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

After receiving his bachelor of arts degree from Ouachita, in 1951, he married his OBU sweetheart, Virginia. From 1951-53, during the Korean War, Ramsey served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. After returning from overseas, he entered Vanderbilt Peabody College, where he earned his master of arts degree in educational administration. Subsequently, he received his education specialist from Western Carolina University and his doctorate of education in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

For eight years, he taught math and science and served as head football coach in high schools in Georgia and South Carolina. Dr. Ramsey served as a school superintendent in Charleston, Barnwell, and Clarendon counties over a span of 26 years. In three of the four school districts he served, Ramsey played a vital role in the elimination of the dual school system and the integration process which followed.

During Ramsey’s administration in Clarendon County, the district received academic recognition when Manning Primary School was designated as Center of Excellence by the National Council of Teachers of English. The school district was also featured in a South Carolina Educational Television documentary entitled “Public Education: A Success Story.” The school district was featured in Newsweek Magazine and the Chicago Tribune.

In 1988, Ramsey was selected by the South Carolina School Board Association as Superintendent of the Year. That same year, Executive Educator Magazine named him one of the Top 100 School Executives in North America. After his retirement, he served as consultant to the South Carolina State Department. Ramsey was a member of the Board of Directors of the South Carolina Association of School Superintendents and a Rotarian. He was a trustee of the Baptist Courier. He was elected and served three terms on Clarendon County Council.

Ramsey has been active in his church serving as an adult Sunday school teacher. He was ordained as a

deacon and was licensed to preach.

Survivors besides his wife of 65 years include two daughters, Gail Barwick of Manning and Amy Black (John) of Oakboro, North Carolina; a son, Dr. Kyle H. Ramsey (Kathleen) of Naperville, Illinois; a sister, Rebecca Deane White of Benton, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Carl B. Ramsey Jr.; a daughter, Ann Louise Ramsey; a brother, Walter H. Ramsey; and a sister, Jimmie Rae Curtis.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 426 Old Georgetown Road in Manning.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Manning First Baptist Church, with the Rev. John C. Black officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery, 1045 Cooley Bridge Road in Belton, South Carolina.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Bo Shotwell, Calvin Stone and Joshua Stone will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Charis 4 Haiti, 3015 E. New York Street, A2-295 Aurora, Illinois 60504; or to the Carl B. Ramse, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia, Arkansas 71998.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

