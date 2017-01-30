Residents named to CCTC Full-time Fall Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | January 30, 2017 12:02 pm
Last Updated: January 30, 2017 at 7:35 am
Central Carolina Technical College’s Full-time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Those named to the list from Clarendon included Justin R. Alsbrook, Olivia L. Bracey, Thomas C. Bryant, Chris A. Bryant, Sherri R. Bush, Anthony B. Cusaac, Kiren L. Dingle, Renee I. Elidieu, Anna G. Evans, Kacey L. Floyd, Kasey W. Floyd, Cameron C. Friday, Jasmine N. Gaiter, Shannon T.L. Hall, Caroline G. Hill, Ryan L. Hinson, Taylor N. Holladay, Joshua C. Jordan, Brooke A. Morris, Thomas C. Shotwell, Jared C. Thompson, James E. Thompson and Marquisha P. Vicente.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.