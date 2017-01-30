Residents named to CCTC Full-time Fall Dean’s List

Central Carolina Technical College’s Full-time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Those named to the list from Clarendon included Justin R. Alsbrook, Olivia L. Bracey, Thomas C. Bryant, Chris A. Bryant, Sherri R. Bush, Anthony B. Cusaac, Kiren L. Dingle, Renee I. Elidieu, Anna G. Evans, Kacey L. Floyd, Kasey W. Floyd, Cameron C. Friday, Jasmine N. Gaiter, Shannon T.L. Hall, Caroline G. Hill, Ryan L. Hinson, Taylor N. Holladay, Joshua C. Jordan, Brooke A. Morris, Thomas C. Shotwell, Jared C. Thompson, James E. Thompson and Marquisha P. Vicente.