Liddell named to Spartanburg Methodist President’s LIst

Andrea Selena Liddell of Manning has been named to the Spartanburg Methodist College President’s List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.