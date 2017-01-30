Clarendon County 3rd Circuit Guilty Pleas: Jan. 12-19

Last Updated: January 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm

The following guilty pleas were heard during a term of General Sessions in Clarendon County before 3rd Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran between Jan. 12-19.

Terry Calvin Barno of 1036 Woodard Road in Manning pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and the unlawful carrying of a pistol, receiving 90-day jail sentences for both offenses.

Dondrey Dykwon Malik Blanding of 212 Spann Drive in Manning pleaded guilty to possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, second or subsequent offense, receiving a sentence of one year, suspended to time-served and nine months’ probation. A charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol was dropped during the plea process.

Quenton Chance Bradshaw of 9436 S. Brewington Road in Manning pleaded guilty to failure to stop for a blue light, first offense, receiving a sentence of three years in prison and a $500 fine, suspended to time-served, a $100 fine and 18 months’ probation. He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, receiving a concurrent sentence of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine, suspended to time-served, a $150 fine and 18 months’ probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Bradshaw served one day after his Sept. 6, 2016, arrest at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Camren Javon Green of 171 Sultin Johnson Drive in Hopkins pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, first offense, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to time-served and one year’s probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Green served one day after his July 7, 2016, arrest at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Clayton Joseph Harrelson of 35 Lawton Circle in Sumter pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic in Schedule I or Schedule II, first offense, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to 18 months’ probation.

Baheim Martin of 180 Powell St., Apt. 9F, in Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty to criminally receiving goods or services by fraudulent means of a value of $1,00 or less in a six-month period, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail or payment of a $150 fine. Martin was originally charged with financial transaction card theft, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

Reggie Javon Nelson of 1261 Cooter Creek Road in Alcolu pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to time served and nine months’ probation.

Terry Nelson of 1671 Raccoon Road pleaded guilty to possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, second or subsequent offense, receiving a sentence of 60 days or $100.

Burnett Pompey of 5473 Raccoon Road in Manning pleaded guilty to criminally negligent use of firearms or archery tackle, resulting in property damage, receiving a sentence of time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Pompey had been at the Clarendon County Detention Center at the time of his plea since his Sept. 3, 2016, arrest.

Travis Sentrell Pugh of 822 Bellewood Court in Manning pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence, receiving a sentence of 90 days in jail, suspended upon the completion of the state battery program. Pugh was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

Mary N. Rhea of 1164 Boston Wells Road in Alcolu pleaded guilty to shoplifting of a value of $2,000 or less, enhanced, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to time-served and 18 months’ probation. She also pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic in Schedule I or II, first offense, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to time-served and 18 months’ probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Rhea served two days at the Clarendon County Detention Center after her May 28, 2016, arrest on the shoplifting charge.