CCTC names residents to Part-time Fall Dean’s List

Last Updated: January 30, 2017 at 7:39 am

The Central Carolina Technical College Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in six to 11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named include Tyler W. Baker, Amber L. Butler, Amber E. Carmon, Billena J. Dennis, Ashley L. Estus, Tonya G. Evans, Altariq I. Felder, Sha’rya C. George, Keshauna M. Goines, Job E. Greenall, Mason Ham, Christian A. Herlong, Benjamin P. Janssen, Kedrick Johnson, Shirley E. Jones, Katelyn M. Kelley, William A. Land, Jennifer H. Lowery, Corey J. McElveen, Collin R. McKenzie, Jakob D. Nabholz, Jacob A. Richburg, Jennifer N. Richburg, Jabari A. Rose, Dillon S. Sitepu and Sara N. Thompson.