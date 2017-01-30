CCTC names Clarendon residents to Part-time Fall President’s List

Central Carolina Technical College Interim President Terry Booth has announced the Fall 2016 Part-time President’s List for students enrolled in between six to 11 credit hours semester credit hours who achieved a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Students from Clarendon included Tarra R. Adger, Jeffrey Bowman, Lauren B. Culclasure, Venus M. Ellis, Christian M. Gulledge, Lacie T. Hughes, Sade R. Johnson, Michael A. Johnson, Porter K. Johnson, Anthony T. Johnson, Jonathan O. Kindell, Brice A. Laney, April C. Lukomski, Connor Mouzon, Richard A. Nelson, Micayal N. Robinson, John C. Scott, Alexis S. Smiling and Laura E. Thigpen.