CCTC names Full-Time Fall President’s List

Last Updated: January 30, 2017 at 7:08 am

Central Carolina Technical College Interim President Terry Booth has announced the Fall 2016 Full-time President’s List for students enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours who achieved a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Students from Clarendon named to the list included Quadri J. Bell, Robert O. Blakley, Simone T. Brunson, Danielle D. Campbell, Zachary L. Davis, Maysey R. Floyd, Debra P. Hosford, Sadie E. McElveen, Tyler A. McKay, Keenan D. Miller, Jesse A. Surette, Emilee M. Welch, Evan Whitlock, Jabril E. Wilson, Alexxis Witherspoon and Jackson C. Wynne.