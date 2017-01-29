2 Clarendon students named to Anderson University Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | January 29, 2017 4:04 pm
ANDERSON – Two Clarendon students were named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average to be selected for this academic honor.
They included Katherine Lorena Lynch of Alcolu and Naomi Catherine Woodbury of Manning.
