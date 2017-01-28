Lady Eagles fall to Cross
by Submitted via iPhone | January 28, 2017 3:24 pm
The Scott’s Branch High School Lady Eagles fell to Cross on Friday night in a closely fought game with a final score of 44-41. Chaniya Monroe led the team with 14 points, while Mary Wimberly, Marline Cruz and Teja Madison each added six points. Tonia Lawson added five points, and Cambrian Parker added four.
