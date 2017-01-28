F.E. DuBose Top Student: Vaquan Wilder

Scott’s Branch High School student Vaquan Wilder was named the Top Student for levels 1 and 2 for the Health Sciences program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.

