F.E. DuBose Top Student: Mercedes Oliver
by Submitted by Reader | January 28, 2017 4:59 am
Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm
Scott’s Branch High School student Mercedes Oliver was named the Top Student for Level 1 in the Law Enforcement Services program at the F.E. DuBose Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
