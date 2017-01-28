F.E. DuBose Top Student: Isere Williams
by Submitted by Reader | January 28, 2017 11:20 am
Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 6:22 pm
Manning High School student Isere Williams was named the Top Student for Level 1 of the Carpentry program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 school year.
