F.E. DuBose Top Student: Ethan Jenkinson
by Submitted via Email | January 28, 2017 2:58 am
Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 5:02 pm
Clarendon Hall student Ethan Jenkinson was named the Top Student at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Level 2 in the Automative Technology Program for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year. More students will post throughout the weekend.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.