F.E. DuBose Top Student: Ethan Jenkinson

Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 5:02 pm

Clarendon Hall student Ethan Jenkinson was named the Top Student at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Level 2 in the Automative Technology Program for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year. More students will post throughout the weekend.