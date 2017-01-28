Eagles defeat Cross

Last Updated: January 28, 2017 at 3:23 pm

The Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles defeated Cross on Friday night 63-53, at home. BJ. Brown led the team with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Chris Johnson added 13 points while Terrance Yon added 12. Marquez Hunt added six points, Marquise Thomas added four, and both Tymir Tindall and Marqus House added three points.