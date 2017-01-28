Comfort Keepers seeking CNAs
by Submitted by Reader | January 28, 2017 12:00 pm
Last Updated: January 28, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Comfort Keepers is now hiring in-home caregivers or certified nursing assistants (CNAs) for Sumter, Dalzell, Bishopville, Camden, Lugoff, Manning, Summerton, Pinewood and Santee. Caregivers provide personal care, housekeeping, transportation and companionship. These positions are part- and full-time. Please apply online at www.comfortkeeperssc.com. Call (803) 773-0099 for more information. Resumes are accepted via fax at 1 (888) 316-2282.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.