Comfort Keepers seeking CNAs

Last Updated: January 28, 2017 at 12:53 pm

Comfort Keepers is now hiring in-home caregivers or certified nursing assistants (CNAs) for Sumter, Dalzell, Bishopville, Camden, Lugoff, Manning, Summerton, Pinewood and Santee. Caregivers provide personal care, housekeeping, transportation and companionship. These positions are part- and full-time. Please apply online at www.comfortkeeperssc.com. Call (803) 773-0099 for more information. Resumes are accepted via fax at 1 (888) 316-2282.