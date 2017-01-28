Celebrate life every day at The Marion House

The Marion House thanks everyone for their support in 2016. The new celebration venue opened May 7, 2016. Since then, The Marion House hosted a wide variety of events including baby showers, bridal showers, family reunions, Christmas parties, birthday celebrations (including Sweet 16s), farewell events, business meetings, trainings, fundraiser events, wedding receptions, church and religious events, family gatherings and repasses.

The Marion House is the venue to host events, parties, office meetings, political events, celebrations, and much more. It is a locally owned and managed by members of the Reed and Johnson family.

The unique name was chosen in memory of Kathy Reed’s mother, the late, great Rebecca Geneva Jones Marion, affectionately known as “Granny” and in honor of Kathy Marion Reed.

“We are excited to begin this new venture and provide Manning with another great place to host celebrations,” said Kathy Reed.

As an entrepreneur, Monica E. Reed wanted to focus on one of her passions which is to add value to others by increasing their happiness.

“What better way to increase happiness than by celebrating life’s most precious moments with the people you love?” she said. “We want to encourage others to enjoy life and celebrate their milestones. I believe life is a celebration; we should celebrate it well.”

The Marion House is less than a half-mile from the Wal-Mart shopping area and is centrally located among other prominent restaurants and businesses.

The property is located between the Radio Shack shopping center and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s office in Manning at 1079 Capital Way.

“We are in a great location that is easily accessible” said Kedrick Johnson.

The Marion House is a 3,200-square-foot building on 1.2 acres of land. Amenities include a spacious, full kitchen; built-in bar; huge outdoor area; free Wi-Fi; and smart TVs.

“Flexible schedules for viewing the property and hosting events are available,” said Angel Reed.

In addition to providing a space for celebrations and other gatherings, in 2016, The Marion House hosted free community events. They provided free meals to community members in need during the aftermath of Hurricane Mathew. Additionally, they partnered with Bridging the Gap Community Outreach of America and provided a delicious feast for the community on Thanksgiving Day. We are thankful for the selfless volunteers and those who contributed to our efforts.

“We were honored to serve our community and make a positive impact on those in need,” said Otis Reed.

You may schedule a tour and reserve The Marion House by calling Kathy at (803) 410-0728.

Other ways to contact them is by email at

TheMarionHouse@gmail.com or visiting their website at www.TheMarionHouseVenue.com.

They are also active on social media at www.facebook.com/themarionhouse and www.instagram.com/themarionhouse.

“We look forward to serving the community in 2017 as we host other community events and provide a space to celebrate with family and friends,” said Monica E. Reed. “We appreciate your business and are grateful for your support.”