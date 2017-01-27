Residents named to CCU Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | January 27, 2017 4:06 pm
Five Clarendon residents were named to the Coastal Carolina University Fall 2016 Dean’s List. They included Manning residents Cory Leonard, Grace Surette, Jordan Carter and Kishona Avant; and Summerton resident Trevor Bird.
