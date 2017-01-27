MPS after-school students participate in National Day of Racial Healing

Last year may have been one of the most racially divisive since the time of the early Civil Rights Movement, according to historians, who watched as multiple young African American males were shot during police altercations throughout the year.

Several, like those of Philando Castile, resulted in the officer involved ultimately being charged with manslaughter.

Thus, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, along with former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, called for a National Day of Racial Healing in early 2017.

The faculty and students of Manning Primary School were all happy to participate Jan. 17 during the event, according to 21st Century Community Learning Center – Reaching Every Child Program Coordinator Monica Twine.

“We enjoyed celebrating the National Day of Racial Healing,” said Twine, whose Reaching Every Child program serves students after-school, according to Principal Otis Reed.

“The W.K. Kellog Foundation reported that calls for healing came from both President Obama and President Trump, as well as 32 states,” she said. “I thought it would be an opportune time for our students to gain more insight, especially with the National Day of Healing taking place during the transitioning of our presidents.”

Students participated in diversity activities utilizing brown and white eggs and M&M candies. A video posted to the Reaching Every Child Facebook page shows Twine asking two children about the difference between a brown egg and a white one.

“Some people prefer a brown egg, while others prefer a white egg, but there’s really no difference,” she said. “It’s the same on the inside.”

It was a concept that could be easily related for the students, she said.

“They made real-life connections on how they are different on the outside and the same on the inside,” Twine said.

Reed said he was “very excited” that the after-school students got an opportunity to participate with such diversity activities.

“(Twine) has displayed some of our students’ chart work and pictures on her bulletin board for all to view and gain insight to this national day,” he said.

The W.K. Kellog Foundation, through the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Enterprise, called for the National Day of Racial Healing to be held Jan. 17 as it was right after Martin Luther King Jr. Day and right before the inauguration of 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump.

“This event will kick off a year-long effort to bring healing to the United States, to build bridges and ensure a more perfect union and oneness within our country,” the Kellogg Foundation website reads.

The ultimate goal of the day was to have students throughout the country participate in activities that proclaimed a new narrative that refutes the ideology of a hierarchy of human value and replaces it with the scientifically proven assertion that we are all descendants of one human ancestry endowed by our creator with the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; acknowledge that there are still deep racial divisions in America that must be overcome and healed; and commit to engaging representatives from all racial, ethnic, religious and identity groups in genuine efforts to increase understanding, communication, caring and respect for one another and the perceived other.

To view videos from the National Day of Racial Healing, visit www.facebook.com/rec21c.