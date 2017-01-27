JV Lady Swampcats defeat Wilson Hall

Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Wilson Hall 24-13 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in their conference. Katherine Burns was the leading scorer with 11 points. Audrey Bennett had nine points, and Elizabeth Hicks and Trinity Harrington each had two points. The team plays Jan. 31 against Florence Christian.