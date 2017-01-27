Friends remember Cribb as inspiring, strong, courageous

Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

For Brittany Owens, the majority of 2016 was like “living in a different world than I had previously.”

Owens was one of many who loved the late Kerrie Cribb, who died April 28, 2016, after a yearlong battle with a rare cervical cancer that took her to Texas and back in a search for even rarer treatments.

“It’s just as hard to this second not having her here,” said Owens. “The pain doesn’t go away, you just learn to deal with it in your own way.”

Cribb was diagnosed in May 2015 with the aggressive form of cervical cancer, specially small-cell neuro-endocrine cancer.

“It’s less than 1 percent of all cervical cancer diagnoses,” Cribb said of the rare illness at the time. “It’s very rare and very aggressive, and it has been devastating on me and my family in the last year.”

Cribb was working as an ER nurse at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter in early 2016 when she noticed she was “bleeding and having a lot of back pain.”

Her brother, Kevin, had barely survived a wreck in January 2015; he was relearning basic functions and still resides most days in an assisted-living facility while he continues to recover.

“I didn’t think too much of the pain, because I was worried about my brother and was still trying to work,” Cribb said. “But the bleeding kept getting worse, and I knew I had to go to the doctor.”

Cribb saw her gynecologist; tests found something “abnormal,” and she was referred to specialists in Columbia.

Cribb’s first line of treatment involved two “very powerful chemotherapy drugs,” she said. “I went through four rounds of that,” she said of Cisplatin and Etopiside. “It was awful. I couldn’t even lift my head off the pillow.”

A walk to the bathroom was “the challenge of a lifetime,” Cribb said.

“That’s how much chemotherapy took out of me,” she said. “It hurt me worse than it helped the tumor. It didn’t work nearly as well as they planned.”

Cribb’s tumor was 6 centimeters when she was diagnosed. The four rounds of heavy chemotherapy drugs reduced it only by a half-centimeter.

“So, then they started me on a low dose of Cisplatin while I was also undergoing radiation,” Cribb said. “I was doing radiation every day and chemotherapy like once a week.”

That six-week treatment ended fairly recently, Cribb said.

“The radiation actually worked and shrank the tumor down to pretty much nothing,” Cribb said. “That was good news.”

Doctors advised a full hysterectomy, and Cribb and her medical team were hopeful that such drastic measures would mean and end to the cancer. She just needed a scan first to show that the cancer had not spread. She was already prepared for the surgery.

“It was a big deal,” she said. “I had worked myself up for it.”

But the scan showed the cancer had spread to Cribb’s liver and both of her lungs. The news was devastating, and Cribb began considering flying to Texas in order to meet a physician at M.D. Anderson who specialized in her rare cancer. The trip would cost $27,000.

The Clarendon community stepped up and, through donations and fundraisers, acquired more than double that amount for Cribb and her family. The community saw her off in March as she made her way to Texas with friend Kara Casselman Ramirez.

Ultimately, the trip would prove futile, but Cribb never let the continued bad news get her down.

“She was an inspiration,” said Susan Anderson, who was one of Cribb’s teachers and administrators while she was a student at Manning High School. “She was a vivacious young lady that loved life. She had a genuine love and affection for her family and friends. The last time I saw her, I got to hug her. She was supporting her Monarchs, as always.”

E’rly Anderson McKenzie, a high school classmate, continues to post on Cribb’s Facebook page as a way of seeking solace.

“I can’t believe it’s almost a year since she’s been gone,” said McKenzie. “She had such a goodness about her, and I try my hardest to imitate that every day. She touched so, so many while she was here.”

Owens agreed.

“She was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold,” Owens said. “Her smile lit up every room she walked in, and her calm spirit gave off such a peaceful, easy feeling. She would go out of her way to help anyone and never wanted to let anyone down.”

Owens said Cribb was more than her best friend.

“She was my rock, my go-to,” she said. “It’s hard going every day not missing a single day in seven years not talking to someone or seeing them to absolutely nothing.”

Owens said she sees “signs” everywhere she goes that Cribb is with her.

“I know she is still with me, and I will tell anyone Kerrie’s story all the time,” she said.

She said Cribb taught her that “no matter how close you are to giving up, you never give up.”

“You never quit, because there’s always a way,” she said. “The Bible says all we need is faith the size of a mustard seed. Well, Kerrie’s faith could move mountains. God had a plan for her, even though we didn’t understand what it was.”

Owens said that, even at her weakest, Cribb never complained.

“Even when she couldn’t get out of the bed without my help, she always said, ‘Let me try,'” Owens said. “That was Kerrie: Tough as nails, but sweet as could be.”

She said one of the last things Cribb said to her before her death was, “You know, the worst part about dying is not being able to live.”

“This along with everything else has stuck with me ever since she said it,” Owens said. “Kerrie wouldn’t want any of us to not go on with our lives, no matter how hard it may be.”

She said that Cribb also became an advocate for having any physical problems checked, particularly after ignoring her own symptoms.

“She really wants people to not ignore their bodies and get checked if they think something isn’t right,” Owens said. “No family should have to go through what hers went through. The closest words that I can come up with for it is a living hell.”