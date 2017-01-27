ManningLive

F.E. DuBose Top Student: Serita Clark

by | January 27, 2017 10:59 pm

Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 5:10 pm

Manning High School student Serita Clark was named the Top Student for Level 1 of the Early Childhood Education program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live