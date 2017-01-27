F.E. DuBose Top Student: R.J. Graham

East Clarendon High School student R.J. Graham was named the Top Student at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Level 1 of the Automotive Technology Program for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year. More students will be posted throughout the weekend.