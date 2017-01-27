F.E. DuBose Top Student: Brittany Dozier
by Submitted via Email | January 27, 2017 6:59 pm
Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 5:05 pm
Manning High School student Brittany Dozier was named the Top Student at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Level 1 in the Cosmetology program for the 2nd semester of the 2016-17 school year.
