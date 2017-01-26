Murray standout, one of best in state, receives offer from Gamecocks

Last Updated: January 26, 2017 at 11:33 am

C.E. Murray 3-star wide receiver Darius Rush picked up an offer Wednesday from the University of South Carolina, where his family has season tickets.

Coach Will Muschamp informed C.E. Murray High School head coach Brian Smith that the Gamecocks were ready to make it happen.

“It means a lot, because I have family that’s played there before, family that attended and graduated from there, so me attending there would be a small tradition we have,” Rush said. “That would be good, (would) mean a lot to me and my family, if I was to attend there.”

South Carolina offered Rush as a wide receiver, the position he worked out at last summer, during Muschamp’s camp.

“First off, it was a huge surprise. I knew (Muschamp) was coming to the school, but I wasn’t expecting that offer today,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity, because that’s a school that I have been looking to attend since I was little. An opportunity like this coming, it’s a great feeling.”

As a junior at C.E. Murray High School, Rush rushed for 622 yards and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 14 catches for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns.

South Carolina will host him again for junior day on Feb. 25. His last visit was in November for the Western Carolina game.

Rush (6-2, 172) also lists an offer from Miami (Ohio). He’s ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 21 overall player from the state of South Carolina in 2018.