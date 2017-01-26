Lynchburg men charged with attempted murder after chasing victim from Gable

Two Lynchburg men were charged with attempted murder Tuesday for the alleged chase and shooting of a victim regarding an incident that began in Gable.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Trequane Major, 18, of 1091 Narrow Paved Road, and Michael Rayvon Epps, 27, of 1085 Narrow Paved Road, were transported to Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center to await bond on their charges of attempted murder.

According to a report, Major allegedly followed the victim Saturday in a vehicle from Gable to the 7800 block of Myrtle Beach Highway, where Epps allegedly fired a weapon at the vehicle. The shot struck the driver’s side of the vehicle during the incident.

